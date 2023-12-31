Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPRKY remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

