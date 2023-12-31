Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of TPRKY remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
