Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,131. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

