Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 9,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

