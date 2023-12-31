Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $13.34 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 771,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

