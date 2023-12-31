Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,517. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.05. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

