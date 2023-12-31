Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

