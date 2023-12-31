TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,691.0 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

Shares of TV Asahi stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

