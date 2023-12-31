Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWLVW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
