Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWLVW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

