Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock remained flat at $48.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.