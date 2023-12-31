Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock remained flat at $48.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

