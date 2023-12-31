Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

UNB opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

