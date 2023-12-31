USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.