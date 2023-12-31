Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

