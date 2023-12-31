Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is PDS Planning Inc’s Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

