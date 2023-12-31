Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 10,489,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.