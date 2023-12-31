Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

