Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,499 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $989,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 443,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 201,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

