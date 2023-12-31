Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VTWO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

