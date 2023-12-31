Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 143,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

