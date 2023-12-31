Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.