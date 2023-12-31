Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BND opened at $73.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

