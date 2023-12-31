Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

