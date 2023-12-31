Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.