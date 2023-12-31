Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

VMNGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 25,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Vanstar Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

