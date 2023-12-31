Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
VMNGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 25,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Vanstar Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanstar Mining Resources
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.