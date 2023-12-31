Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

