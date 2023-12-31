Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $9,939.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,411.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00174198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00624058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00391354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00226929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,402,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

