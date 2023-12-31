Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vertex were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertex by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex by 7.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 491,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.13, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,236,351 shares of company stock valued at $105,434,053. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

