Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

