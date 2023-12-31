Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.
About Victoria
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.