Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.04. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.