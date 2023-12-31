Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

