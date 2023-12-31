Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

WMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

