Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $50.82 million and $1.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00093422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00025531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,495,206 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

