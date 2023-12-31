Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $44,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.