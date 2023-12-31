WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

