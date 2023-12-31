WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Takes $105.47 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,552,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,469,000. Maplebear accounts for about 1.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,345. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Report on CART

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.