WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Takes $105.47 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,552,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,469,000. Maplebear accounts for about 1.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Shares of CART traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,345. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
