Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 11,733,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

