West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $60,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,389,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $352.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

