Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).
WTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Whitbread Stock Up 1.0 %
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,970.41%.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
