WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $42.86 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $22,356.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00173940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009329 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

