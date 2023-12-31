WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the November 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

WildBrain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 307,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDBF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

About WildBrain

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.