Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

