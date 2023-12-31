Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Winland Price Performance
OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.
Winland Company Profile
