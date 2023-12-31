Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WIPKF remained flat at $30.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Winpak has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.