Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Winpak Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WIPKF remained flat at $30.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Winpak has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.
Winpak Company Profile
