Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

WLWHY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

