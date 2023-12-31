WOW-token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79.20 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.25 million and approximately $79.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02232491 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

