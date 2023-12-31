WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WPP by 51.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

