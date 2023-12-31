Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.57 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.57 billion and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,320,184,916 coins and its circulating supply is 88,320,118,410 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,322,533,104.07887 with 88,322,523,812.34492 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10556054 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $705,083.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars.

