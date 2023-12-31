Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Xerox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

