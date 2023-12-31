XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, XYO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $86.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.24 or 0.99955073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00177662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00647503 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,407,320.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

