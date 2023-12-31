YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.