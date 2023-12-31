YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $625.03. 724,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

