YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $108.25. 4,730,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

